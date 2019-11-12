Penny rushed twice for two yards and lost a fumble in Monday's 27-24 win over the 49ers.

It took until the first drive of the second half for Penny to log an offensive snap, and he almost immediately made the Seahawks' coaching staff regret its decision by fumbling at midfield. The second-year pro didn't see the field after that whiff. Chris Carson also fumbled the football (the Seahawks recovered), but it was clear he had a longer leash than Penny by recording 28 touches. Penny will look to get back into the coaches' good graces in the team's next game Nov. 24 against the Eagles.