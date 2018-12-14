Penny (knee) was held out of practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

With back-to-back absences to open Week 15 preparations, Penny could be in danger of his first absence as a professional Sunday in San Francisco. Over the previous five contests, all of his work has occurred on the ground -- 7.8 carries per game -- so both Chris Carson and Mike Davis could benefit in the event Penny doesn't play or is limited this weekend. Fortunately for Penny, he has another practice to put himself in the running for active status.