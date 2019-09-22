Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Not expected to play Sunday
Penny, who injured his hamstring during Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, is not expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Penny's injury is not considered serious, however, according to the report, as Seattle will be cautious with the injury. C.J. Prosise or Travis Homer may get carries behind Chris Carson as result. Carson could get a larger than usual workload if is Penny out. Despite this report, check to see if Penny is officially out when inactives are released before Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff against the Saints.
