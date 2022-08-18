Penny isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Bears, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

The same goes for rookie second-round running back Kenneth Walker, who is slated for surgery to repair a hernia. If all goes well in his recovery, Walker is in line to play Week 1, while Penny still has a chance to make an appearance before then in the Seahawks' final exhibition Friday, Aug. 26 at Dallas. Penny didn't play in the team's preseason opener due to a minor groin injury, so it appears coach Pete Carroll and company are being cautious with their presumed top RB.