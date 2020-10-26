Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Penny (knee) will "probably not" return Week 8, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Carroll appears committed to not rushing Penny back from the ACL tear he sustained Week 14 last season, even with Chris Carson set to undergo an MRI on what's been called a mid-foot sprain. The decision to allow Penny extended time to rehab likely stems in part due to Carroll's confidence in No. 2 running back Carlos Hyde, in addition to the fact that Penny's surgery uncovered additional damage in his knee. An official timetable for the 2018 first-round pick's return still remains undisclosed.