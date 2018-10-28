Penny had zero touches during Sunday's 28-14 win over the Lions.

After he had nine rushes and two receptions in Week 6, it appeared Penny would be eased into a consistent role, but that was not the case. Penny did nurse a finger injury during practices but he was fully healthy by Friday, so it's unlikely that's what held him back. This is Penny's second time in three weeks that he's been given zero touches. With coach Pete Carroll's game plans unpredictable, fantasy owners are best staying away from Penny for now.

More News
Our Latest Stories