Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Not part of Sunday's game plan
Penny had zero touches during Sunday's 28-14 win over the Lions.
After he had nine rushes and two receptions in Week 6, it appeared Penny would be eased into a consistent role, but that was not the case. Penny did nurse a finger injury during practices but he was fully healthy by Friday, so it's unlikely that's what held him back. This is Penny's second time in three weeks that he's been given zero touches. With coach Pete Carroll's game plans unpredictable, fantasy owners are best staying away from Penny for now.
More News
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Upgrades to full practice participation•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Dealing with finger injury•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Back in running back rotation•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Left without role•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Takes backseat despite Carson's injury•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Will be No. 1 back Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...