Penny (knee) is inactive for Saturday's contest against the Rams.
When the Seahawks released their final injury report of the week Thursday, Penny didn't have a designation, despite experiencing a downgrade in activity from full to limited. The team tacked on a questionable designation Friday, while at the same time elevating Alex Collins from the practice squad. With Penny and DeeJay Dallas (coach's decision) sidelined for the wild-card round, Seattle's backfield will be headed by Chris Carson, with Carlos Hyde and Collins in reserve.
