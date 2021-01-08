The Seahawks added Penny (knee) to the injury report Friday, listing him as questionable for Saturday's wild-card game against the Rams.

Prior to Friday, Penny made his lone appearance on the Seahawks' practice report Thursday as a limited participant. Still, he didn't receive a designation at that time, so his change in status may impact the team's running back rotation this weekend. Behind Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde and DeeJay Dallas are the other healthy options, while Alex Collins is a candidate to be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster if Penny is unable to play Saturday.