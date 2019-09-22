Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Officially out in Week 3
Penny (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's Week 3 tilt against the Saints.
Penny's absence has been expected for about the last 48 hours after the 2018 first-round pick hurt his hamstring in Friday's practice. The Seahawks have stated Penny's injury is not overly serious, but they'll play it safe and have C.J. Prosise and Travis Homer serve as complementary options behind Chris Carson against New Orleans.
More News
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Injures hamstring at practice•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Leads team in rushing yards•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Takes backseat in win•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Logs heavy workload in win•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Posts 42 yards from scrimmage•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 3 Injuries: Mack, Hilton questions
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...