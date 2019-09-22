Penny (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's Week 3 tilt against the Saints.

Penny's absence has been expected for about the last 48 hours after the 2018 first-round pick hurt his hamstring in Friday's practice. The Seahawks have stated Penny's injury is not overly serious, but they'll play it safe and have C.J. Prosise and Travis Homer serve as complementary options behind Chris Carson.

