Penny (finger) is on the field for Friday's practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The Seahawks are holding a walkthrough in preparation for Saturday's preseason game against the Chargers. Penny's presence at the session carries no significance in terms of recovery/rehab expectations, but it does mean he's staying involved from a mental perspective. His timeline is estimated at 3-to-4 weeks, with Seattle's opener taking place 25 days after he had surgery to repair a broken finger. Penny's status will be one of the major NFL stories of the next few weeks, though Chris Carson figures to get the Week 1 start even if the rookie is cleared.