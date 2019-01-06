Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: One notable carry in loss
Penny rushed four times for 28 yards in Saturday's playoff loss to the Cowboys.
Penny was the most efficient running back on paper in this outing with 7.3 yards per carry, but that stat's deceptive since it's a small sample size and one of his rushes went for 28 yards while the other three combined for a goose egg. The rookie first-round pick couldn't secure a starting role this season when Chris Carson was healthy and only recorded double-digit carries twice, ending up with 85 carries for 419 yards and two touchdowns. Carson broke out as a highly productive back, but Penny's lack of touches after being the second running back selected in the 2018 NFL Draft is a troubling review, especially with young backs flourishing around the league. Penny will look to capture more backfield reps with a strong offseason program and training camp. However, Carson is under contract for two more years and coach Pete Carroll's game plan is historically tough to read, so perhaps fading his 2019 outlook is appropriate at this time.
