Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Paces squad with 10 carries
Penny rushed 10 times for 30 yard and didn't make a catch on two targets during Monday's 24-17 loss to the Bears.
The Seahawks found themselves in an early deficit and neglected the run at times, instead allowing Russell Wilson to take full control. Still, it was surprising to see Penny lead the team in carries after coach Pete Carroll said Chris Carson, who had six rushes Monday, was the clear No. 1 running back. Until the offensive line shows significant improvement, neither running back is a reliable fantasy option outside of deeper leagues.
