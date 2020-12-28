Penny rushed three times for nine yards in Sunday's 20-9 win over the Rams.
Penny played just four of 63 snaps on offense, finishing well behind Chris Carson (40) and Carlos Hyde (20). He certainly showed some shiftiness in his short stint on the field, and it'll be interesting to see if the Seahawks ramp up his playing time in next week's game against the 49ers.
