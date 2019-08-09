Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Posts 42 yards from scrimmage
Penny rushed six times for 15 yards and brought in one of two targets for 27 yards in the Seahawks' 22-14 preseason win over the Broncos on Thursday.
Penny has been drawing positive reviews for a slimmer physique and the resulting increase in quickness and speed during training camp. He was able to flash some of it on his one catch, with the 2018 first-round pick taking a short pass from Geno Smith 27 yards up the left side of the field on Seattle's first possession. Penny was able to get first-team work with Chris Carson sitting out the contest for precautionary reasons, and he'll look to continue making a case to eat into the latter's touches during the Seahawks' second exhibition, Aug. 18 against the Vikings.
