Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Practices fully Wednesday
Penny (hand) was a full practice participant Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Penny entered training camp somewhat behind the eight ball in the midst of Chris Carson handling most of the first-team reps. During an Aug. 13 practice, Penny suffered a broken pointer finger on his left hand, putting him further behind in the competition. While his recovery was pegged at 3-4 weeks, he was always on track to be available for Week 1, which was confirmed with his activity level on the first injury report of the campaign. Still, Penny is slated to begin his rookie season No. 2 to Carson, the starting running back.
