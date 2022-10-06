Penny (shoulder) was a full practice participant Thursday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
After taking a season-high 18 touches for 157 total yards and two rushing TDs this past Sunday at Detroit, Penny showed up to a media session with his shoulders heavily wrapped. He then kicked off Week 5 prep with a DNP, only to return Thursday with a cap on his reps. Penny thus received a maintenance day Wednesday, while rookie Kenneth Walker was added to the injury report Thursday as limited with a shoulder issue of his own. There's no telling if Walker is in danger of sitting out Sunday at New Orleans, but Penny himself is poised to lead the Seahawks backfield again this weekend.
