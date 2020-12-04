Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Penny (knee) is slated to join the team for practice next week, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Penny has been sidelined for a full year after tearing the ACL in his left knee, but the third-year running back is finally ready to take a major step forward in his recovery by getting back on the practice field. Once he takes part in his first practice, Penny will initiate a 21-day window for the Seahawks to evaluate him for a return to the 53-man roster. Given his lengthy layoff, Penny will likely need more than one week of practice time to prepare himself for game action, so don't expect him to make his 2020 debut until Week 15 in Washington, at the soonest.