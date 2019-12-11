Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Penny will undergo surgery to repair his ACL when swelling in his knee subsides, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Carroll also confirmed that measures to address additional damage to Penny's knee could be taken after his ACL is surgically repaired, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports. The 2018 first-round pick is expected to be sidelined until at least training camp, and it remains to be seen whether his status for the 2020 season will be impacted at all. For the remainder of the 2019 season, Chris Carson will serve as the clear workhorse in Seattle's backfield while C.J. Prosise and Travis Homer play change-of-pace roles.