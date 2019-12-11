Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Preparing for surgery
Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Penny will undergo surgery to repair his ACL when swelling in his knee subsides, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Carroll also confirmed that measures to address additional damage to Penny's knee could be taken after his ACL is surgically repaired, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports. The 2018 first-round pick is expected to be sidelined until at least training camp, and it remains to be seen whether his status for the 2020 season will be impacted at all. For the remainder of the 2019 season, Chris Carson will serve as the clear workhorse in Seattle's backfield while C.J. Prosise and Travis Homer play change-of-pace roles.
More News
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: ACL tear confirmed•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Ruled out for season•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Suffers significant ACL sprain•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Ruled out of SNF•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Heads to locker room early•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Explosive en route to two scores•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
News & notes: Evans, Ridley replacements
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 15.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Ryan Tannehill's emergence as a must-start quarterback took us by surprise, but Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 15 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
12/11 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses the toughest calls to make in Week 15, previews Thursday...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...