Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Penny (knee) is practicing with the intent of playing Sunday against Washington, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Penny returned to practice last Wednesday, opening his 21-day window to be activated from the PUP list. The 2018 first-round pick immediately drew praise from the organization's leaders; Russell Wilson called him "electric", and Carroll said he "exceeded expectations with his movement and his quickness", according to Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle. Penny hasn't played in a game in over a year, and if he suits up this week, he could be eased into a rotation with fellow running backs Carlos Hyde and Chris Carson. The Seahawks will make a decision on Penny's Week 15 status by Saturday.