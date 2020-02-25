Play

Penny (knee) is a candidate to begin training camp on the Seahawks' preseason PUP list, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

That's not surprising considering Penny tore his ACL in Week 14 of the 2019 season and subsequently had surgery later in December. Given the timing of his injury, coupled with reports that the running back's knee woes went beyond his ACL tear, Penny's status for Seattle's season opener remains murky. On the plus side with regard to the team's Week 1 backfield composition, Chris Carson (hip) is on track to be ready for the start of the coming campaign, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

