Penny is expected to be the Seahawks' primary running back in 2022, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Of course, this includes the caveat that Penny stays healthy, which is a legitimate concern because Penny has been active for just 23 games over the last three seasons. However, the 2018 first-round pick is healthy heading into training camp. After rushing for 671 yards (7.3 YPC) and six touchdowns over the final five games last year, Penny doesn't need to prove much in training camp to win the starting job over rookie second-round pick Kenneth Walker, and Chris Carson's (neck) odds of being cleared are increasingly pessimistic.