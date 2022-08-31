Coach Pete Carroll said Penny returned to team facilities Tuesday from his bout with COVID-19, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Penny tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday, ensuring that he wouldn't see any game action during the preseason. He sat out the exhibition opener due to a minor groin injury before being a healthy scratch for preseason Week 2. Penny's ability to stay healthy has been an issue throughout his career, but his impressive end to the 2021 campaign (671 yards and six TDs on the ground over the final five games) has him in good standing ahead of a Week 1 matchup with the Broncos. Helping his cause further is the fact rookie second-round pick Kenneth Walker's status for the opener is in question due to his recovery from hernia surgery, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN.com.