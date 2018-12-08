Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Questionable with ankle injury
Penny is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Vikings with an ankle injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Penny wasn't present on the injury report until Saturday so the specifics of the injury remain unclear, especially considering he wasn't listed as missing any practice. If able to play Monday the 22-year-old should assume his usual complementary role to starting RB Chris Carson. Mike Davis would likely see an increased snap share if Penny is ultimately unable to suit up.
More News
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Efficient performance•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Enhanced role on tap•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Rarely used in win•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Minimal impact after explosive first carry•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Thursday's role not guaranteed•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Takes reins in backfield•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Mailbag
Chris Towers goes through reader questions to answer some of the most pressing heading into...
-
Week 14 Sleepers
The Fantasy playoffs are here in most leagues, and Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to consider...