Penny is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Vikings with an ankle injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Penny wasn't present on the injury report until Saturday so the specifics of the injury remain unclear, especially considering he wasn't listed as missing any practice. If able to play Monday the 22-year-old should assume his usual complementary role to starting RB Chris Carson. Mike Davis would likely see an increased snap share if Penny is ultimately unable to suit up.