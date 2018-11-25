Penny rushed four times for four yards in Sunday's win over the Panthers.

Penny's carries were distributed between two different drives, as he clearly wasn't an integral part of the Seahawks' game plan since Chris Carson logged 16 carries for 55 yards. It appears Penny will need to break off big runs to win over carries like he did in the two previous games. That makes him an inconsistent fantasy option, albeit one with intriguing upside as he racked up 108 yards and a score versus the Rams in Week 10.