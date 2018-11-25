Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Rarely used in win
Penny rushed four times for four yards in Sunday's win over the Panthers.
Penny's carries were distributed between two different drives, as he clearly wasn't an integral part of the Seahawks' game plan since Chris Carson logged 16 carries for 55 yards. It appears Penny will need to break off big runs to win over carries like he did in the two previous games. That makes him an inconsistent fantasy option, albeit one with intriguing upside as he racked up 108 yards and a score versus the Rams in Week 10.
More News
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Minimal impact after explosive first carry•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Thursday's role not guaranteed•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Takes reins in backfield•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Light workload in Sunday's loss•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Could benefit from potential Carson absence•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Not part of Sunday's game plan•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...