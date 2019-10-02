Coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that Penny will be available Thursday versus the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Penny missed Seattle's last two games due to a lingering hamstring injury, but he now appears back to full health and ready to retake the field. The 2018 first-round pick stands to play his usual role as a compliment to backfield mate Chris Carson during Thursday Night Football. He'll attempt to make the most of his explosive skillset against Los Angeles' stout defensive front.