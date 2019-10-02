Play

Coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that Penny will be available Thursday versus the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Penny missed Seattle's last two games due to a lingering hamstring injury, but he now appears back to full health and ready to retake the field. The 2018 first-round pick stands to play his usual role as a compliment to backfield mate Chris Carson during Thursday Night Football. He'll attempt to make the most of his explosive skillset against Los Angeles' stout defensive front.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories