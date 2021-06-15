Penny isn't participating at mandatory minicamp this week after undergoing a cleanup procedure on his knee earlier in the offeseason, Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Penny was limited to three games in 2020 while recovering from surgery for a torn ACL in late 2019, and the cleanup procedure was on the same knee. Coach Pete Carroll expects the 25-year-old to be ready for training camp at the end of July, but it remains a worrying sign for a tailback that's struggled to stay healthy over the past couple years.