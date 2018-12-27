Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Returns as full participant
Penny (knee) was a full practice participant Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
In the midst of absences the last two games due to a knee injury, Penny put in one limited practice last Friday. Since then, coach Pete Carroll was optimistic about the running back's potential to return Week 17 against the Cardinals, and an uncapped session Wednesday sets up Penny to do just that. With the backfield back to full health, Penny will join Mike Davis as options to spell starter Chris Carson, who has racked up 77 touches the last three contests versus 35 for the remaining RBs.
More News
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: In line to practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Has chance to return Week 17•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Sidelined again Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Looking unlikely for Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Headed for game-day call•
-
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Deemed questionable•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're setting the right lineup for the season finale as Dave Richard goes through...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
If you're playing into Week 17, you need to know who is available before you lock in your lineup....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Playing into Week 17? The starts who got you there may not be able to carry you any further....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17