Penny (knee) was a full practice participant Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

In the midst of absences the last two games due to a knee injury, Penny put in one limited practice last Friday. Since then, coach Pete Carroll was optimistic about the running back's potential to return Week 17 against the Cardinals, and an uncapped session Wednesday sets up Penny to do just that. With the backfield back to full health, Penny will join Mike Davis as options to spell starter Chris Carson, who has racked up 77 touches the last three contests versus 35 for the remaining RBs.

