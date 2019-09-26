Penny (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant on Thursday's injury report, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Penny upheld coach Pete Carroll's initial thoughts on the running back's return to practice. With one session under his belt and another to go, Penny seems to have a chance to rejoin Chris Carson in the Seahawks' backfield this weekend. Friday's injury report will reveal whether or not that's a possibility.