Penny (knee) returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since tearing his ACL last season, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Penny has been on the PUP list all season, but his return to practice will officially open the 21-day window for the team to bring back the 2018 first-round pick. It has been one year and one day since Penny tore his ACL, so he could be ready to jump right back into game action if his rehabilitation has been going well. If cleared to play, Penny would likely jostle with Carlos Hyde for change-of-pace duties behind starter Chris Carson.