Penny (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of the 2019 season, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Penny suffered a knee injury on the first drive of Sunday's 28-12 loss to the Rams, and additional testing revealed he's dealing with an ACL sprain. The second-year running back will be placed on IR soon, and he'll finish the season with 65 rushes for 370 yards (5.7 YPC) and three touchdowns while adding eight receptions for 83 yards and a score. It's unsettled whether Penny's injury will affect his status for the 2020 season. Chris Carson is set to be the bell cow moving forward, and C.J. Prosise and rookie Travis Homer are expected to rotate in as well.