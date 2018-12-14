Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Ruled out for Week 15
Penny (knee) won't play in Sunday's game at San Francisco, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
The rookie seems to have injured his ankle during Monday's 21-7 win over Minnesota, though he still managed to gain 44 yards on eight carries. Penny's usual allotment of 4-8 carries likely will go to either starter Chris Carson or passing-down back Mike Davis, though J.D. McKissic might also get a few chances. A minor boost to Carson's Week 15 outlook is in order, though he'll likely be playing without 340-pound guard D.J. Fluker (hamstring), who is listed as doubtful.
