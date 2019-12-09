Play

Penny has been ruled out with a knee injury suffered Sunday against the Rams.

Chris Carson will go back to a workhorse role on the ground for Seattle. This injury comes just as Penny had begun earning more touches, and he had been making the most of them with three touchdowns in the previous two weeks. Expect word on the severity of Penny's injury to come out after the game.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories