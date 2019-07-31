Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Showing more speed in practice
Penny has looked noticeably more agile early in training camp after slimming down to under 230 pounds during the offseason, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
After reporting to his first NFL training camp out of shape and struggling with his conditioning early in 2018, Penny entered this year's camp with a new mindset. The 27th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft has been making plays during the first few days of camp and even worked as a slot receiver on a few occasions. Penny's versatility in the passing game could come in handy as he looks to maintain a steady snap count behind Chris Carson, who looks set to enter the campaign as Option 1A on the ground. Penny will still need to also improve his pass protection if he wants to earn opportunities on all three downs, however, as J.D. McKissic looms as a more established third-down option if Penny can't get the job done.
