Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer is impressed with Penny's early work as a pass catcher and blocker, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. "[Penny] has scat back qualities along with the ability of running in between the tackles," said Schottenheimer. "Everybody wants to see him pass protect, but I've been blown away by his ability to, again, diagnose the blitz, see where the blitz is coming from, and track his guy. It's been outstanding for a young back, one of the best if not the best I've ever been around."

While the rookie is off to a good start at training camp, Schottenheimer did mention that Penny still needs to prove he can protect the quarterback in practices with full pads. Chris Carson has been getting most of the first-team reps, with head coach Pete Carroll recently complimenting the second-year back for his versatility on offense as well as his ability to contribute on special teams. Of course, the Seahawks didn't use a first-round pick on Penny just to watch him ride the pine all season, so they'll presumably find a way to get him touches even if Carson earns the Week 1 starting job. This is one of the more intriguing position battles across the league, with pass-catching backs C.J. Prosise and J.D. McKissic also trying to make a case for playing time. Prosise has been getting the majority of first-team reps in the two-minute offense.