Penny rushed eight times for 44 yards in Monday's win over the Vikings.

Penny made solid reads and scampered for a combined 12 yards on his first two carries. His big play came in the second quarter when it looked as if he'd be stopped for a loss near the left sideline, but Penny cut back and displayed his speed by running to the opposite sideline to gain 17 yards and a first down. These explosive bursts will keep Penny as the clear No. 2 back ahead of Mike Davis, but Chris Carson has a stranglehold on the top spot for now.

