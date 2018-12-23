Penny (knee) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Chiefs.

Penny made his presence felt in practice Friday for the first since Dec. 8, getting listed as a limited participant. While saying that Penny's recovery was "going really well," coach Pete Carroll told Brady Henderson of ESPN.com that his availability will depend on "whether or not it's the right decision for him to go and if we can get enough information on game day." Clearly, the Seahawks didn't like what they saw in the meantime to allow Penny to return, ensuring his second absence in a row. With the rookie inactive, Chris Carson should receive most of touches out of the backfield. Behind Carson, the pecking order yields Mike Davis, with J.D. McKissic a distant third.