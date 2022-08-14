Penny, who is dealing with a minor groin injury, didn't play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Steelers, Gregg Bell of the Seattle News-Tribune reports.

With Penny sitting this one out, 2022 second-rounder Kenneth Walker drew the start at running back for Seattle, while Travis Homer, DeeJay Dallas and Darwin Thompson also logged carries. For now, consider Penny day-to-day ahead of Thursday night's contest against the Bears.