The Seahawks placed Penny (knee) on the reserve/PUP list Saturday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

This move was expected all along, as Penny's December knee injury revealed damage beyond just a torn ACL. The Seahawks can afford to keep him on the sidelines until he's fully healthy as well since they signed Carlos Hyde (undisclosed) and drafted DeeJay Dallas this offseason. They also have second-year back Travis Homer on the roster. Penny can be activated off the PUP list and begin practicing after Week 6. At that point, he could cut into Chris Carson's workload if he's fully healthy, but first, Carson has five games to establish himself as a bell cow and make coach Pete Carroll forget about his past fumbling issues.