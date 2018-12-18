Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Status still up in air
Coach Pete Carroll was noncommittal about Penny's Week 16 availability Monday, the Seahawks' official site reports. "We've got to wait a couple of days here," Carroll said. "We'll see by Wednesday. He's working hard to try to get back, but it's not certain yet if he's going to be able to turn it around or not."
Carroll has been coy about the rookie running back's knee injury, telling Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune last Friday that Penny has undergone MRIs and other tests and doesn't need surgery. Taking Carroll at his word, Penny is doing everything possible to practice this week, with his first chance coming Wednesday. As a possible contingency plan, the Seahawks signed Bo Scarbrough off the Jaguars' practice squad Tuesday. No matter, Chris Carson and Mike Davis will dominate the backfield as long as Penny is sidelined.
