Coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that Penny (knee) is "a few weeks away" from retaking the field, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Penny has spent the entire 2020 campaign on the PUP list and still hasn't practiced, but it appears that the Seahawks still expect him to return at some point this season. However, just as the PUP list restricts players from practicing for the first six weeks of the season, it is also required that players must either then resume practicing, shift to IR or be released after an additional five weeks elapse, so Seattle will need to make a decision on Penny sooner rather than later.