Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Still no activity Thursday
Penny (knee) was held out of practice Thursday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
With a pair of DNPs under his belt this week, Penny is trending toward a second consecutive absence as a result of a knee injury. He could flip the script Friday by returning to practice in some capacity, making the Seahawks' final Week 16 practice report one to watch out for. With Penny's status still in limbo, Chris Carson (28 touches Week 15) and Mike Davis (13) are poised to handle the bulk of the backfield reps Sunday versus the Chiefs.
