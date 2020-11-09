Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Penny (knee) is making good progress but hasn't returned to practice, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports. "It's just a matter of when they feel and he feels ready to go out there and bang those cuts," Carroll said.

Carroll has been ambivalent about Penny's condition all season, consistently praising the running back's recovery but falling short of providing a clear timeline to return. Time is running out, though, as Penny will need to return to practice by Week 11, otherwise, he'll be required to stay on the PUP list for the rest of the season.