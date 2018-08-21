Coach Pete Carroll is confident Penny (finger) will be ready for Week 1, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

The estimated timeline of 3-to-4 weeks suggests it's far from a sure thing, considering Penny had surgery on his broken finger with 25 days to go before the Seahawks' Sept. 9 opener in Denver. He rejoined the team Friday for a walkthrough practice, then suited up in pads for individual drills Tuesday, per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic Seattle. The rookie first-round pick seems to be making good progress toward Week 1, but his absence for the rest of the preseason destroys any chance he had to take the starting job from Chris Carson. Of course, the battle for carries should be an interesting development throughout the season, with Seattle presumably expecting some kind of immediate return on the hefty draft investment. Carson will need to perform well to keep his starting job.