Penny (finger) should be ready by Week 1, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After breaking his finger during Monday's practice, Penny flew to Philadelphia to have surgery Wednesday morning. A previous report put his recovery timeline at 3-to-4 weeks, with the surgery taking place 25 days before a Week 1 game against the Broncos on Sept. 9. Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano reportedly only needed three weeks to make a full recovery from the same procedure earlier this year, though he didn't actually return to games because he was suspended at the time. While Penny may be back for the beginning of the regular season, his absence for the rest of the preseason likely kills any chance he might've had to unseat Chris Carson for the Week 1 starting job. The two running backs still figure to battle for carries throughout the year.

