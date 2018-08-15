Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Still optimistic for Week 1
Penny (finger) should be ready by Week 1, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
After breaking his finger during Monday's practice, Penny flew to Philadelphia to have surgery Wednesday morning. A previous report put his recovery timeline at 3-to-4 weeks, with the surgery taking place 25 days before a Week 1 game against the Broncos on Sept. 9. Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano reportedly only needed three weeks to make a full recovery from the same procedure earlier this year, though he didn't actually return to games because he was suspended at the time. While Penny may be back for the beginning of the regular season, his absence for the rest of the preseason likely kills any chance he might've had to unseat Chris Carson for the Week 1 starting job. The two running backs still figure to battle for carries throughout the year.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Our latest 12-team PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, which featured some different...
-
Ridley hoping for big rookie year
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Falcons rookie receiver Calvin Ridley after his preseason debut...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Ride Ridley
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Believe it or not: Move Luck, Carson up?
Heath Cummings looks at the first week of the preseason and what you should take from it -...
-
2018 Fantasy Football: Riskiest picks
Matt Franciscovich is a former Fantasy Football analyst for NFL Network
-
No shock: Barkley looks like a star
Jamey Eisenberg was at MetLife Stadium for the Giants first preseason game against the Browns,...