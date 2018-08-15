Penny has a hand injury that includes a broken finger, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The Seahawks were clearly high on Penny being their backfield staple after picking him in the first round of this year's draft. The last week has been rough for Penny, however, as he logged eight carries for 16 yards in his preseason debut and suffered this injury during Monday's practice. There isn't a clear timeline for Penny's recovery, but it's tough to see a way he'll be ready to play Week 1. Chris Carson is the heavy favorite for the starting job at this time.

More News
Our Latest Stories