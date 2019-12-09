Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Suffers significant MCL sprain
Coach Pete Carroll described Penny's injury as a significant ACL sprain in his post-game interview after Sunday's loss to the Rams, Aaron J. Fentress of The Athletic reports.
While Penny will likely require additional tests to determine just how significant this injury is, it sounds like he's staring at a multi-week absence. Chris Carson should recapture most of the touches vacated by Penny's absence moving forward.
