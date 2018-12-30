Penny (knee) is listed as active Sunday against the Cardinals.

A full practice participant all week, Penny still needed to get through a pregame workout unscathed to make his first appearance since Week 14. With the health of his knee approved by the training staff, he'll be available to the Seahawks backfield, though his workload could be determined by game flow. Chris Carson will get the initial touches but could be pulled if Seattle gets out to a comfortable lead, which would leave Penny and Mike Davis to vie for snaps.

