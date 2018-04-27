Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Surprise Seattle selection
The Seahawks selected Penny in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 27th overall.
Penny (5-foot-11, 220 pounds) was a shocking selection with runners like Derrius Guice, Nick Chubb, and Sony Michel on the board, and the Seahawks figure to catch a lot of heat for it. But Penny probably isn't the kind of player you want to bet against. The San Diego State star set fire to his opponents last year, taking 289 carries for 2,248 yards (7.8 YPC) and 23 touchdowns in 13 games. He added 19 receptions for 135 yards and two touchdowns, as well as two kickoff returns for touchdown. Penny was a dominant kick returner throughout his career, as he scored five times on returns prior to 2017. Despite all this, he was largely dismissed as a small-school product of some system. But then he ran a 4.46 40-yard dash at the combine, and by then any anti-Penny argument was left standing on quicksand. The simple fact is that 220-pound backs with 4.46 speed who average 7.8 yards per carry over 2,248 yards aren't supposed to happen. Penny might find the sledding comparatively tough behind a Seattle offensive line prone to dysfunction, but this is likely the most talented running back in Seattle by a significant margin.
-
Moore a Steve Smith Carolina clone?
The Panthers snap up Maryland receiver D.J. Moore in the first round of the NFL Draft, and...
-
Martavis as Raider? Curb enthusiasm
The Steelers trade Martavis Bryant to the Raiders for a third-round pick. Dave Richard says...
-
Giants draft Barkley at No. 2 overall
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the Giants drafting Saquon Barkley at No. 2 overall, and Barkley...
-
2018 draft Fantasy takes: QBs
What's the Fantasy value of Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and Josh Rosen? Dave Richard...
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...