Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Surprise Seattle selection

The Seahawks selected Penny in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 27th overall.

Penny (5-foot-11, 220 pounds) was a shocking selection with runners like Derrius Guice, Nick Chubb, and Sony Michel on the board, and the Seahawks figure to catch a lot of heat for it. But Penny probably isn't the kind of player you want to bet against. The San Diego State star set fire to his opponents last year, taking 289 carries for 2,248 yards (7.8 YPC) and 23 touchdowns in 13 games. He added 19 receptions for 135 yards and two touchdowns, as well as two kickoff returns for touchdown. Penny was a dominant kick returner throughout his career, as he scored five times on returns prior to 2017. Despite all this, he was largely dismissed as a small-school product of some system. But then he ran a 4.46 40-yard dash at the combine, and by then any anti-Penny argument was left standing on quicksand. The simple fact is that 220-pound backs with 4.46 speed who average 7.8 yards per carry over 2,248 yards aren't supposed to happen. Penny might find the sledding comparatively tough behind a Seattle offensive line prone to dysfunction, but this is likely the most talented running back in Seattle by a significant margin.