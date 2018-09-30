Penny rushed nine times for 49 yards and zero touchdowns in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Cardinals.

Penny was expected to be the team's lead back since Chris Carson (hip) was inactive, but Mike Davis showed a hot hand early and recorded a bulk of the touches -- 21 carries and four catches. That extends the frustrations for the Seahawks, who reached to pick Penny in the first round of April's draft, and fantasy owners who looked to benefit off Carson's injury. Penny shouldn't be streamed at this time since he could get bumped to the No. 3 role if Carson is healthy for a tough Week 5 matchup with the Rams.